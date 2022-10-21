Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and his girlfriend confirmed their engagement on October 21. “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” Chase wrote via Instagram. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!” In her own post, Medders added: “You’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more. I love you, Chase Madison Chrisley! My heart is yours forever.”