Grant Kemp and Chloe Metcalfe

After meeting at a friend’s music video shoot in April 2022, the pair fell in love and things moved quickly. The Bachelorette alum proposed on August 30 in Santorini, Greece with the sunset as the backdrop.

“I knew when we started dating that she was the one — I just needed to find the best time to ask her to marry me,” Kemp exclusively told Us following the proposal. “She had a lot of tears in her eyes but at the same time, had a huge smile on her face.”