James Gunn and Jennifer Holland

The Guardians of the Galaxy director shared a photo via Instagram on February 20 that showed the Suicide Squad actress wearing a very noticeable diamond ring on her left hand. He simply added a smirk and heart emojis in the caption.

The pair met after Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum, a friend of Gunn’s who was dating a pal of Holland’s, set them up on a blind date in July 2015.