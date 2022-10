Kate Walsh and Andrew Nixon

The Grey’s Anatomy star accidentally announced her engagement to the farmer on October 5 during an Instagram Live with Amy Brenneman. “Here comes the jungle cat,” Walsh told viewers. “That is my fiancé.” When her fellow Private Practice alum joked that she’d “outed” the engagement, the Emily in Paris star replied, “I did. I just outed our engagement.” Walsh and Nixon have been linked since early 2020.