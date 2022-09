Laura Harrier and Sam Jarou

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed her engagement to the fashion consultant in a Cosmopolitan interview published on September 20. “It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality,” she explained. “The cliché of when you know, you know — I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm.”