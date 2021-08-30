Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline

June 2021

News broke that Kravitz was set to direct Tatum in Pussy Island. During a joint interview with Deadline, the pair joked about the actress calling him out for his fashion choices.

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” he said to which Kravitz replied, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan!”

The Magic Mike actor added, “I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, ‘You can’t ever do that again.’ And I said, ‘OK, fine.’”