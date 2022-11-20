As
prepares to Cheryl Burke retire her ballroom heels and sparkly costumes, her colleagues are remembering her 26-season career. Dancing With the Stars
“It’s been a wild ride
🕺🏼 So proud of all you have achieved and overcome,” former pro , who Derek Hough joined the , wrote via DWTS judging panel in 2020 Instagram comment on Sunday, November 20. “Forever left your mark on DWTS. It’s been a pleasure.”
, for her part, admitted that Peta Murgatroyd she was already “tearing up” over the 38-year-old choreographer’s retirement plans.
Burke announced hours earlier on Sunday that her appearance on the Monday, November 21, finale,
would be her . DWTS swan song
“I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write. Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one,”
she captioned her Instagram post. “This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them.”
She continued in her post: “I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me. I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my newfound love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty.”
The
alum — who has Dance Moms participated in 26 seasons of the competition and won the mirror ball trophy twice — went on to share her heartfelt gratitude to her , fellow pro dancers, “DWTS family” of former partners series hosts and the judging panel of Hough, 37, , Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba (Season 31 will Bruno Tonioli. also mark Goodman’s final appearance on the Disney+ competition.)
“Love you boo. What an incredible journey. So proud to be part of your story,”
commented, referring Cody Rigsby to their season 30 partnership.
Burke — who will perform a “farewell dance” during Monday’s finale — was paired with meteorologist
for season 31. Sam Champion
“With this season in particular, there’s peace along with the whole elimination process,” Burke
exclusively told of her partnership with the 61-year-old Us Weekly last month personality. “Like, normally I’m a nervous, sweaty wreck, but with Sam, if I’m looking at the actual ability of all the celebrities? We are Good Morning America very blessed to still be in this competition, to be quite honest, and Sam knows that.”
She added at the time: “Every season is
a lot more challenging than the previous season. Everybody’s so talented. Everyone’s got their own thing. And Sam and I are just really happy to be here.”
Burke and Champion were
eventually eliminated during the fourth week of competition but are set to reunite for the finale.
Scroll below to see how the
I Can Do That alum’s fellow DWTS pros have reacted to her retirement:
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Reacts to Cheryl Burke's Retirement After 26 Seasons: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lindsay Arnold
“Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the pregnant dancer, who announced in October that
she’s expecting baby No. 2, replied to Burke’s Instagram announcement.
Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock
Derek Hough
The Emmy Award winner noted he was “so proud” of Burke’s dancing journey through the years.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Pantages/Shutterstock
Gleb Savchenko
“Love you @cherylburke ❤️,” the Russia native commented.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Kym Johnson-Herjavec
The Australia native, who exited the dance program after season 24, also applauded Burke’s dancing tenure.
“What a ride it’s been, so grateful I got to do it with you,” Johnson-Herjavec wrote on Sunday. “So proud of everything you’ve achieved. Love you so much.”
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Peta Murgatroyd
“I’m already tearing up,” the Peta Jane Beauty founder wrote.
Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Jenna Johnson
The pregnant
So You Think You Can Dance alum, who announced in June that she is expecting a son with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, called Burke “the OG” of DWTS.
Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Daniella Karagach
“I’m not ready 😭😭😭 love you so much @cherylburke 🥺💜,” the season 30 champ replied.
