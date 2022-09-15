Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Splits

Everything We Know About Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Divorce: When They Split, How Kids Factored In and More

By
Cheryl Burke My Divorce Has 100 Percent Tested My Sobriety
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence. Shutterstock (2)
14
14 / 14
podcast

Finally Settled

According to documents obtained by Us, the pair finalized their divorce in September 2022. Both Burke and Lawrence agreed to honor their prenuptial agreement that was signed before they got married, with Burke keeping all of her DWTS royalties and earnings, along with residuals and money earned while working with QVC. The Boy Meets World alum, for his part, walked away with his own respective royalties. 

The former couple also agreed to waive any spousal support and to pay their own legal fees. 

Back to top