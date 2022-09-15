Finally Settled

According to documents obtained by Us, the pair finalized their divorce in September 2022. Both Burke and Lawrence agreed to honor their prenuptial agreement that was signed before they got married, with Burke keeping all of her DWTS royalties and earnings, along with residuals and money earned while working with QVC. The Boy Meets World alum, for his part, walked away with his own respective royalties.

The former couple also agreed to waive any spousal support and to pay their own legal fees.