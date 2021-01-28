Their own “Paradise.” Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson dropped millions on a new home in California one month after sparking engagement rumors, Us Weekly confirms.

The Coldplay singer, 43, and the Suspiria actress, 31, “have purchased a Malibu home” and “are moving in together, making it their primary residence,” a source adds. The move comes just over three years after Us confirmed their romance in December 2017 following Martin’s split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Martin and Johnson’s new mansion “is a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, modern Cape Cod-style” home that sits on 5,338 square feet. “The two looked at properties for many months before finding this one and got the property at a huge discount,” per the source.

One month before taking the big step in their relationship, fans wondered whether the Grammy winner had popped the question to the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who was seen sporting a massive emerald ring on her left hand. Martin was previously married to Paltrow, 48, for 11 years before they announced their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014. The former pair — who share daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14 — finalized their divorce two years later.

The British musician and the High Note star have kept their relationship relatively private, but Johnson admitted that she was “very happy” during a September 2018 interview with Tatler. The twosome briefly spent time apart the following year but reconciled in August 2019. A source told Us exclusively at the time that “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them” to get back together.

Paltrow, for her part, exchanged vows with Brad Falchuk in September 2018. While her relationship with Martin didn’t work out in the end, the exes have maintained a strong bond when it comes to coparenting.

“Chris and I committed to putting [the kids] first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” the Goop founder said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020, reflecting on the harder parts of raising a family after splitting up. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster. … I really wanted my kids not to be traumatized, if it were possible.”

The formerly married duo have overcome plenty of challenges since they called it quits, but have kept things friendly for the sake of their kids. Earlier this month, Paltrow gushed over a throwback video of the “Yellow” singer, commenting, “Awwwww, lil baby daddy.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Martin and Johnson’s new home!