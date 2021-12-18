Former Costars Weigh In

Amid the scandal, Zoe Lister-Jones publicly called out her former costar via an Instagram statement.

“Last week, my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly I felt relieved,” the Life in Pieces alum wrote via social media. “He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. … On the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter. That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set.”

She further alleged, “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

Sophia Bush, Helen Hunt, Anna-Sophia Robb and more celebrities have rallied around the New Girl alum in the wake of her social media message.