Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung

The Bride Wars star tried his best to show his wife a little love during their quarantine — but she wasn’t having it. “I gotta tell ya. There’s no one I’d rather be secluded with,” Greenberg said in March, to which Chung replied, “Just stop. I need some quiet time.” The Mindy Project alum later shared a meme about divorce while social distancing, which read, “Divorce lawyers waiting for people to be quarantined with their spouse for weeks.”