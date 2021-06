A Heartfelt Celebration

Legend honored his wife’s skills as a mom in a sweet Mother’s Day post shared via Instagram in May 2021. “Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife! It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever,” he wrote, referring to the couple’s loss of their son Jack in September 2020. “I’m so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever.”