Still Coworkers

“There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be,” Haack told Good Morning America, confirming Flip or Flop would carry on despite the divorce. “Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family.”

Before season 8 premiered in August 2019, the California native explained that she and her ex-husband keep things strictly professional while filming. “Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives,” she told GMA. “It is what it is.”