Holidays With Us Christmas 2020: How Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes and More Stars Celebrated By Erin Crabtree December 26, 2020 Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram 11 2 / 11 Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello The couple celebrated with a hot tub selfie in Mendes’ home country of Canada. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News