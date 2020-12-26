Holidays With Us

Christmas 2020: How Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes and More Stars Celebrated

Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello How Stars Celebrated Christmas 2020
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The couple celebrated with a hot tub selfie in Mendes’ home country of Canada.

