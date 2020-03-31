A Child of Divorce

Underwood explained that he was very hurt by his parents’ divorce, which he found out about before he began his junior year of college. “My parents’ split was a jarring hit. As with those ferocious hits on the football field that come out of nowhere, it was hard to get up after that one,” he wrote. “The second I heard the word divorce, it was like getting knocked down and out by a three-hundred-pound lineman and having everything look different when I finally regained consciousness. I thought of divorce as the ultimate failure.”

He also noted he was disappointed and angry in his parents and questioned his “faith in God.”