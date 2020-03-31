Am I Gay?

After his second girlfriend and him broke up, rumors spread that he was gay — and his mother heard about it. She told him she’d still support him if he was gay. He said he wasn’t. However, his dad spoke to him about it again.

“He’d called up the history of recent Google searches, which included gay porn sites and a variety of questions: Am I gay? How do you know if you’re gay? Why don’t I like having sex with my girlfriend?” the reality star wrote. “At first, I denied responsibility. Then I owned up to having been curious. He asked if I wanted to talk about it. I said no, explaining that I’d figured things out on my own. I begged him not to tell Mom. I’m sure he did. But neither of them ever spoke about it with me. All that research, though, led me to understand that I was definitely attracted to girls.”