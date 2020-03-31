Connecting With Tia Booth

When he began going through casting for The Bachelorette, he was told to look at the current girls on the season and share which he was into — his answers were Becca Kufrin, Tia Booth and Lauren Burnham. He followed them all on Instagram (they were set to private) and then one night, Booth responded to a Story on his Instagram about Stranger Things.

“We exchanged numbers and texted fast and furiously throughout the day and night. It didn’t seem like either of us slept. Two days later, I FaceTimed with her,” Underwood wrote. “I couldn’t believe that we were doing this. It seemed crazy.”