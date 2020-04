Meeting and Falling for Aly Raisman

In the book, Underwood chronicles how he met the Olympian and fell in love with her. On their second date, she asked if he was a virgin and “the slow lane was fine with both of us.” Their issues included trusting both themselves and each other. He said “I love you too” after he thought she said it. She told him she wasn’t ready to say it but didn’t know why.