The Break Up

Two weeks after Raisman said “I love you” to Underwood, the pair went to an event together in Houston. They parted ways at the airport and the next day, she FaceTimed him to end the relationship. He was driving at the time.

“I pulled over to the side of the road, stunned and unable to comprehend this was happening,” he wrote. “Aly said she felt overwhelmed, confused, and in need of a break. Afterward, I sat in my car and cried. I was numb for days.”

He reached out multiple times afterward and she didn’t respond; he also called her best friend, Simone Biles, “hoping she could offer an explanation or insight,” but she could not. He felt he did something wrong.

However, he realizes now that he is a “better and wiser man” for opening his heart to Raisman. While doing the Bachelorette, he made it clear he wouldn’t talk about her and the show respected that.