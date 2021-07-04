2015

Vuolo visited the Duggar family in Arkansas after befriending Jinger’s brother-in-law Ben and eventually joined Jinger on a mission trip to Central America. Before he was able to officially begin courting his future wife, however, he needed the approval of Jim Bob.

“It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man,” Vuolo told Us in May 2021, reflecting on the “intense” 50-page questionnaire he was given by the patriarch. “He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls, I’d probably come up with a document too.”