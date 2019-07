2017

During a March 2017 appearance on the Today show, Victoria praised her longtime love, calling him her “soulmate.” “I’m very lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he’s great and we’re very equal at home and we’re a very, very good team,” she said. “We complement each other. He’s the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day, just seeing him with the children and how he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other.”