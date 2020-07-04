Love Lives David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Nicole Briese 1 hour ago Courtesy of David Beckham/Instagram 36 30 / 36 2019 The couple had a fun-filled Italian getaway with their children in August 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News