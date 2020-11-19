August 2020

“It’s always kind of tricky coming out of the show right away because you’re agreeing to date someone that you don’t really know that well. And so for the first month or two or three, even we’re like still learning a lot about each other and still figuring out if it’s actually going to be a relationship that works,” Unglert told Us in August 2020. “But once you kind of get past that initial, like, difficult hump, everything got really, really good for us. And I mean obviously, with quarantine and everything, it’s been challenging as well. Like everyone has their own challenges with quarantine. … It’s a nice test to see that the relationship is as real as you thought it was.”