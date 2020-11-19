June 2019

A few episodes in to BiP, Unglert left the beach, leaving Miller-Keyes heartbroken on her birthday.

“Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this. And I don’t want to give you something that isn’t going to make you happy,” he told her on the show. “I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest.”

The Bachelorette season 13 alum returned during week 5 to ask Miller-Keyes to leave the beach with him. While she went on a date with Connor Saeli after Unglert’s exit, the former pageant queen picked Unglert.