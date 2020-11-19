June 2020

Unglert and Miller-Keyes celebrated one year — and the anniversary of him dumping her on her birthday — in June 2020. Later that month, they finally revealed the truth behind their decision to wear jewelry on their respective ring fingers.

“I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months,” he said on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “It’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other. I think it’s one of those comforting thing where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.”

Miller-Keyes added, “He started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger, just to fight women off. … And I liked the idea. And then we just talked about getting rings. It’s just nice to know that we’re in a strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”