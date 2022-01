2005

Two years into her romance with the Dude, Where’s My Car? actor, Demi hinted at their plans for the future during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “You talk about meeting your soul mate. I truly feel I have been given that gift,” she gushed in September 2005. “I feel that we are [married] and that we don’t need something formal, so to do so isn’t a big deal one way or the other. It’s not like we’re holding out.”