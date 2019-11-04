On Tallulah and Rumer’s Addiction Issues

“When I stopped talking to my mom, then it kind of kicked up into high gear. I started getting anxiety attacks about how bad I was going to feel the next day,” Rumer explained. “So I would be drunk and start hyperventilating and freak out. I made my friend call 911 once. I definitely feel like my addiction lies more so in the love addict, codependency.”

After Pinkett Smith admitted that she had her first drink at 6 years old, Tallulah revealed her first taste of alcohol was champagne on a family vacation at the age of 14. A year later, she was drinking hard liquor.

“When I was 15 I guzzled vodka and I almost died of alcohol poisoning. And then I think, when my mom began to … things were really painful, that’s when I began to drink heavily.”

Tallulah’s struggles continued when she moved in with Rumer, who kicked her out after discovering empty wine bottles by her bed and medicine missing from her cabinet.