On Her Marriage to Freddy Moore

Moore admitted to having an affair with her first husband, Freddy Moore.

“I was a self-absorbed teenager who hadn’t been raised with a lot of respect for the institution of marriage,” she wrote, noting she was 16 when they met. “And I jumped into life with Freddy without, I’m sorry to say, much concern for his wife.”

Moore also confessed that she cheated on the musician the night before their 1980 wedding. They finalized their divorce in 1985.