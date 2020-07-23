June 2020

Phypers was at the center of the drama during season 10 of RHOBH and tension was at an all-time high during the June 3 episode when the women accused Richards of mom-shaming them.

“I’m gonna step in here because it’s, like, ridiculous,” Phypers said on the episode after Richards said she didn’t want her daughters around the women after they spoke about threesomes at a previous dinner. “I’m sorry. It’s ridiculous. … Everyone came over to our home, we shared bread with you. All we said, and it’s so simple, our kids, they’re teenagers. Just please know that they’re right there and they can hear you. Know your surroundings. That’s it.”

Teddi Mellencamp then claimed Phypers as “a—hole.” He and Richards subsequently stormed out of the party.