Alex Rodriguez Has ‘Never Met’ Madison LeCroy After ‘Southern Charm’ Star Details Phone Calls: Everything We Know

Craig Conover Alex Rodriguez Never Met Madison LeCroy Southern Charm Everything We Know
Craig’s Claims

Conover alleged during the reunion that LeCroy once FaceTimed Rodriguez in front of her.

“You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!” he claimed.  “Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him!”

LeCroy fired back, “Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Tell me when I went to Miami, where’s the record of that s—t? Because that’s fake.”

After Kroll accused her of bragging about the affair, she quipped, “Well, it’s better than you.”

