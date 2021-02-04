Kristin Weighs In

After Cavallari and Cutler were dragged into the Southern Charm drama — and LeCroy mocked the former MTV star via Instagram Live — the former couple declared via Instagram that “users” couldn’t “break” their 10-year bond. Amid the allegations about LeCroy and Rodriguez, Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson shared a video of the pair dancing to Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

“Don’t rely on luck to bring you what you want out of life. ✊🏽😉,” he captioned the video.

Cavallari replied, “Yesssss lovie.”