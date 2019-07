Miley Cyrus’ Bong Video

The Hannah Montana star made headlines again before the Disney series wrapped when a video of her smoking salvia from a bong leaked in December 2010.

“I’m not perfect,” she told Marie Claire after the scandal. “I made a mistake. I’m disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans. … They’re not Miley Cyrus. They’re not role models. So for me it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for.”