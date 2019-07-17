Camille Grammer’s Accusations

Camille questioned her costars’ finances during the June 2019 episode of RHOBH. “I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from,” Camille said to Dorit on the series.

Camille also alleged that PK owed “a lot of money” to someone “very close” to her.

Dorit fired back after the episode aired. “PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” the designer said on Bravo’s aftershow at the time. “It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”