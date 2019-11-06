October 2019

West, who shifted the focus of his music to be more religious in 2019, had nicer words for Drake during his October 2019 interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“You cannot be of service to God and be mad at your brother next door. I go to Drake’s house, I walk over there with no security, leave my phone number, here’s my cell,” the “Closed on Sunday” musician said. “I ain’t even thinking, I want all blessings for Drake. I’m an ordained minister, if he want me to like, when he finally get married I’ll show up and be like, ‘We’ve had our ups and downs!’”

Days later, Us broke the news that Kylie was “never too far away” from Drake at his 33rd birthday party in Los Angeles.

“Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though,” one source told Us.

A second source said that they were “enjoying each other’s company.”

“They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood,” the second source said. “And [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”