Elle Fanning and Max Minghella’s Relationship Timeline

A Hollywood romance. Elle Fanning and Max Minghella started off as coworkers — but it didn’t take long for them to take things to the next level.

The couple met while working on the 2018 film Teen Spirit. The Handmaid’s Tale star, who wrote and directed the musical drama, later praised Fanning for her commitment to the project.

“You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you’ve got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight in April 2019. “It’s a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained.”

That same month, the Emmy nominee admitted that he didn’t think the movie “would be finished” without Fanning.

“Genuinely, I’m not being hyperbolic,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at an event for the film. “I don’t think we would have gotten through the shoot, because if we didn’t have one of those shots, the movie wouldn’t cut together, so I’m really grateful to have somebody as brilliant in this kind of dream project.”

The actress, for her part, opened up about forming a bond with Minghella on set, telling ET, “I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special.”

Even though The Great star and the actor have preferred to keep their romance low-key, they made their red carpet debut that same year. From there, Fanning and Minghella offered small glimpses at their connection over the years.

In January 2023, a source told Us that Fanning and Minghella were “in a better place” than ever. “The [coronavirus] pandemic played a part in that, of course,” the insider shared, noting that the twosome “don’t tend to pop up at the more regular places you’d expect a high profile couple” because they are focused on traveling and working.

According to the source, their 12-year age difference hasn’t affected Fanning and Minghella’s relationship. “The age difference isn’t an issue at all,” the insider added. “Elle loves how mature and intelligent Max is. He’s a real intellect with a big passion for arts and culture.”

The Maleficent star’s “super solid” romance grew after they “really bonded over” their time in the industry. “Nobody would be surprised if Max proposes soon,” the insider hinted at the time. “Elle would most likely love that too, but he’s keeping those cards close to his chest.”

Scroll down to relive Fanning and Minghella’s romance: