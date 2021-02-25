Character Connection

Affleck revealed in March 2020 that he was trying to “bring some personal experience” to his character Jack Cunningham in the film The Way Back. In the movie, Affleck plays a former high school basketball star who returns to his alma mater to coach while confronting his alcoholism. “There are things about this character I really could connect to: being a recovering alcoholic, going through family strife, a divorce,” he told Us and other reporters. “But also, there were things that I had to really use my imagination for that I couldn’t imagine. And one of those things was being good at basketball, which I’m not particularly.”

He added: “One of the beautiful things about a movie that allows for expression of genuine feeling, real people conquering real problems that at end of the day feel like a rich fullness, I guess in kind of a cathartic sense.”