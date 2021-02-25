Facing the Past

The director and producer looked back on filming 2020’s The Way Back during a January 2021 discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing what it was like to play an alcoholic as a recovering alcoholic. “Alcoholism, in and of itself, and compulsive behavior, are not inherently super interesting, but what is sometimes interesting is what you discover about yourself in the course of recovery and trying to figure out what went wrong, how to fix it, how you want your life to look and what kind of ethics you want to live by,” he said. “So yes, I’m an alcoholic. Yes, I had a relapse. Yes, I went into recovery again. And then I went and did that movie.” He continued: “I’m not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know? I didn’t have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie — that was covered. It was the Daniel Day-Lewis approach to that!”