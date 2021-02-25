Halloween Horrors

The Gone Girl star reflected on his Halloween party relapse in October 2019 during an appearance on Good Morning America in February 2020. “I did watch some of it, although not the whole, whole thing. I know what it looks like to be drunk. I don’t need to watch any more of it,” Affleck said of the viral TMZ footage from his drunk outing.

Affleck said he took the sobriety slip as a sign that he needed to take a step back and be with family. “I took the last half of the year off. And I just got to be dad. Drive ‘em to school, pick ‘em up. Go to the swim meet That’s where the parenting happens — it’s in the cracks,” he said. “I have to be the man I wanna be at this point. I don’t have any more room for failure of that kind.” He added that he’s doing his “very, very best” to stay healthy.