Moving Forward

Affleck reflected on the ups and downs of his career during a January 2021 episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, revealing why he filmed Batman after “suffering” through 2017’s Justice League due to his battle with alcoholism. “I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids. I wanted to do something my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn’t see Argo,” he said. “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with. I’ve been sober for a while now, and I feel really good — as healthy and good as I’ve ever felt.”