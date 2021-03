Party Life

The Daredevil actor completed a 30-day rehab program in Malibu, California in the summer of 2001. He later told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 about that time in his life, saying, “I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be. It was more a ‘let me get myself straight’ before it became a rite of passage.”