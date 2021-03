Taking Ownership

After celebrating one year of sobriety in August 2019, the Massachusetts native relapsed while attending a Halloween party in October 2019. The slip up was captured on film and Affleck was seen stumbling out of the bash while intoxicated. The actor owned up to his mistake the following day, telling photographers via the Daily Mail, “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”