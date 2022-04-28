A ‘Like’ Speaks a Thousand Words

In 2019, the New York native “liked” one of Gomez’s posts about the launch of her Rare beauty collection. In November of that year, a source exclusively told Us that “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings.”

The insider added at the time: “It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key, yet public way.”