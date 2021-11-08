November 2021

The couple star in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, which dropped its first trailer on November 7. It’s the first time the husband and wife, who play early settlers James and Margaret Dutton, have appeared together on the big screen.

“To see my beautiful wife on horseback, firing guns, and having dirt all over her face, I just sit in awe. She’s a strong woman, anyway,” McGraw told Entertainment Weekly days before the teaser was released. “[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] said early on to me, ‘Man, you’ll just get on that horse. You’re not scared of anything.’ I said, ‘I’m scared of one thing. She’s right over there.'”

1883 premieres on Paramount+ December 19.