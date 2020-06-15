Standing up! Faith Stowers attended a Hollywood protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, June 14, days after opening up about her time on Vanderpump Rules as the only black cast member.

On June 2, Stowers, 31, detailed her time on season 4 via Instagram Live, explaining how she was treated differently on the Bravo show. She pointed out that, at one point, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit.

Seven days later, Bravo announced that the Next Level Basic author, 31, and the He’s Making You Crazy author, 37, were both fired from the show, along with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, for their actions and past racially charged comments.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” the former SURver said in her Instagram Live video. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

On Friday, June 12, Schroeder and Doute spoke out via their publicist.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep, Steve Honig, told Us Weekly in a statement. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Meanwhile, Stowers hopes the Vanderpump Rules cast becomes more diverse going forward but holds no ill will toward the network.

“I would love to go back on Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general,” she told Us exclusively on the Thursday, June 11, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I love their shows. I think it’s really cool. I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get to show my military career with Vanderpump Rules and you know, my dating life. … I respect the network even more now.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Stowers protesting.