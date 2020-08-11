Meeting William and Kate

While the book claims Meghan told a friend she “prepared herself for a grilling” when she was set to meet Harry’s brother for the first time, he reportedly told her, “I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother’s face.”

Kate, meanwhile, didn’t show much interest in meeting Meghan, the book claims, noting that the duchess is a very “guarded” person. “Meghan bought a present for the duchess, who had celebrated her birthday just a day earlier. The soft leather Smythson notebook helped to break the ice, as did Meghan’s cooing over then twenty-month old Charlotte,” the book states. “The meeting ended with Kate letting Meghan know that she was always welcome to contact her if she needed anything.”