The Wedding

Meghan and mother Doria Ragland stayed at the five-star Cliveden House in a $1,900 a night suite on the even before her May 2018 nuptials. According to the book, Meghan was still hoping her father would come after the photo scandal: “’As much as she was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on,’ a close friend said. ‘Plus, she was worried about him; she honestly wasn’t sure if he was actually OK. His behavior was bizarre.’”

She was happy, however, that Prince Charles stepped in as she felt he was a “second father” to her, per Finding Freedom. Harry’s dad “had taken a real shine to Meghan.”