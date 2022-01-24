Man of mystery! Garrett Hedlund has been in the public eye since the early 2000s, but when it comes to his personal life, he’s managed to keep things relatively private.

The Pan actor has been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest names over the years, but it wasn’t until his romance with Kirsten Dunst that Hedlund gave fans a closer glimpse at his love life. (The duo were first linked in 2011 after working together in On the Road.)

“I took her out on a 3 a.m. canoe ride,” the Minnesota native told Details in January 2013 of the pair’s first date. “It was not a stable canoe. We fell out and had to swim back in mucky, sh–tty water, like, golf-pond water.”

When asked what made the relationship so strong, Hedlund exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2014, “It just works. I think it’s respect.”

Two years later, however, Us broke the news that the former couple had called it quits.

The Mudbound actor continued to keep his romantic life on the down-low in the years that followed before sparking a romance with Emma Roberts in 2019.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source exclusively told Us in March of that year as the twosome explored their relationship.

Nearly one year later, the duo were still going strong, with an insider telling Us in January 2020, “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

In June 2020, Us exclusively revealed that the American Horror Story actress and the Triple Frontier actor were expecting their first child. After welcoming their son, Rhodes, in December 2020, Hedlund spoke out about experiencing true love as a parent.

“Finding room in my heart to love someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion … he’s an angel,” the Mosaic star told Extra in February 2021. “He’s really a special person.”

Five months later, Hedlund gushed over his new role as a father and gave fans a little insight into his relationship with Roberts.

“I’ve done a lot of dad things. The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal, [Emma], was working so it was [me spending] every day, all day with mister young man,” he told Extra in July 2021. “My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

After the pair put their Los Angeles home on the market later that year, Us confirmed in January 2022 that the Dreamland actor and Roberts had split. He was arrested for public intoxication shortly after the news broke.

