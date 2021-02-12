New dad! Garrett Hedlund praised his 2-month-old son, Rhodes, one month after Emma Roberts gave birth.

“Finding room in my heart to love someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion … he’s an angel,” the actor, 36, told Extra on Thursday, February 11. “He’s really a special person.”

Roberts, 30, announced in January that she and the Minnesota native had welcomed their baby boy with an Instagram post. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the American Horror Story alum captioned a mother-son photo at the time. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Later that same month, the New York native shared a black-and-white photo of her infant sleeping on her chest while she read Joan Didion’s Let Me Tell You What I Mean. “Rhodes meets Joan,” the actress captioned the social media upload.

The Unfabulous alum gave another glimpse into mom life while celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, February 10. “30 baby,” Roberts wrote alongside a selfie taken with a pacifier in her mouth.

New moms Lea Michele and Stassi Schroeder shared their support in the comments. “This is the best,” the Glee alum, 34, wrote, while the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, commented, “Hahahah!!!! And one stunning mama!!”

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2019 that Roberts started dating Hedlund after her split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

The following year, Us broke the news that the Scream Queens alum was pregnant with her first child. Roberts showed her baby bump in August 2020, revealing the sex of her baby-to-be.

Three months later, Us exclusively revealed that Hedlund was arrested in January 2020 for driving under the influence. The Eragon star “immediately sought treatment, which was successful” and was “in a solid and great place,” a rep for the model told Us at the time. He pleaded no contest to one charge, where the court found him guilty. The second DUI charge was dismissed.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” a source added. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing. Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them.”