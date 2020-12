Meredith Baxter

After keeping it a secret for seven years, the Family Ties alum revealed that she’s a lesbian on the Today show in December 2009. “I am a lesbian and it was a later-in-life recognition,” she said. She married contractor Nancy Locke in December 2013. Baxter shares son Theodore and daughter Eva with ex-husband Robert Lewis Bush, and shares daughter Kathleen and twins Peter and Mollie with her second ex-husband, David Birney.