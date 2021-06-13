David Archuleta

American Idol season 7 runner-up revealed in June 2021 that he hadn’t figured out a label, but he knows he is part of the LGBTQ community. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” Archuleta wrote via Instagram. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people 💀which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage 🤣. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges.”

The devout Mormon also called on his fellow Christians to be more accepting of those who aren’t heteronormative and shared a message of encouragement for LGBTQ Christians who are struggling. “I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan,” he declared.